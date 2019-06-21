Share |

Scavenger’s Journey - Murdo to Mt. Vernon

Jun 21, 2019 - Jun 23, 2019

Antiques, collectibles, crafts, food, rummage sales, and flea markets in ten towns along old Highway 16.


Location:   Murdo to Mt. Vernon along Highway 16
Phone:   605-380-9486
Email:   scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.scavengersjourney.com/

Antiques, collectibles, crafts, food, rummage sales, and flea markets in ten towns along old Highway 16.
