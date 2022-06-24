Share |

Scavenger's Journey 2022

Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022

Scavenger's Journey leads you through nine communities in central South Dakota. It is an approximately 90-mile-long shopping experience consisting of yard sales, organized flea markets, farmer’s markets, specialty shops and more. This one-of-a-kind South Dakota event is brought to you by numerous volunteers and supporters in the towns who make it possible (Plankinton, White Lake, Kimball, Pukwana, Chamberlain, Oacoma, Reliance, Presho and Murdo).


Location:   I-90 Communities
Phone:   (605) 680-1674
Website:   http://scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net

