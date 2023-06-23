Scavenger's Journey - Kadoka to Stickney

Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Scavenger's Journey is a one-of-a-kind event that leads you through 11 communities along old Highway 16! Go from town to town in search of antiques, collectibles and rummage sales! Food and crafts will also pop up along the way. This year, your journey will lead you from Kadoka to Stickney, branching off in a few towns. Each town has a trove of goods and hospitality.