Share |

Scavenger's Journey - Kadoka to Stickney

Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Scavenger's Journey is a one-of-a-kind event that leads you through 11 communities along old Highway 16! Go from town to town in search of antiques, collectibles and rummage sales! Food and crafts will also pop up along the way. This year, your journey will lead you from Kadoka to Stickney, branching off in a few towns. Each town has a trove of goods and hospitality. 


Location:   Kadoka to Stickney along Highway 16
Map:   Stickney, SD
Phone:   605-380-9486
Email:   scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.scavengersjourney.com/

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2023 - Jun 25, 2023

Scavenger's Journey is a one-of-a-kind event that leads you through 11 communities along old Highway 16! Go from town to town in search of antiques, collectibles and rummage sales! Food and crafts will also pop up along the way. This year, your journey will lead you from Kadoka to Stickney, branching off in a few towns. Each town has a trove of goods and hospitality. 
Kadoka to Stickney along Highway 16
Kadoka to Stickney along Highway 16 Stickney, SD

Search All Events By Day

June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Events

Donnie Days - Stickney

Web Design by Buildable