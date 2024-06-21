Share |

Scavenger's Journey - Various Locations

Jun 21, 2024 - Jun 23, 2024

Scavenger's Journey is a one-of-a-kind event that leads you through 11 communities along old Highway 16! Go from town to town in search of antiques, collectibles and rummage sales! Food and crafts will also pop up along the way. Each town has a trove of goods and hospitality. 


Location:   Various locations
Map:   SD
Phone:   605-999-7287
Email:   scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.scavengersjourney.com/

