Scavenger's Journey - Various Locations

Jun 20, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

Scavenger's Journey is a one-of-a-kind event that leads you through 11 communities along old Highway 16! Go from town to town in search of antiques, collectibles, flea markets and rummage sales! Food and crafts will also pop up along the way. Each town has a trove of goods and hospitality found along Interstate 90, Highway 44 and Highway 281.


Location:   Various locations
Map:   SD
Phone:   605-999-7287
Email:   scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://www.scavengersjourney.com/

All Dates:
Jun 20, 2025 - Jun 22, 2025

Various locations
Various locations SD

