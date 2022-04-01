School House Rock
Apr 1, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. ... With its minimal band, set, costume and flexible cast requirements, Schoolhouse Rock Live! may be performed in virtually any space, bringing its infectious zest to a cross-generational audience.
|Location:
|Black Hills Community Playhouse
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|(605) 394-1787
|Website:
|https://www.bhct.org/
All Dates:
Apr 1, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 2, 2022 Perfomance at 2pm - 4pm and 7pm to 9pm
