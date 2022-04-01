Share |

School House Rock

Apr 1, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tom, a nerve-wracked school teacher who is nervous about his first day of teaching. ... With its minimal band, set, costume and flexible cast requirements, Schoolhouse Rock Live! may be performed in virtually any space, bringing its infectious zest to a cross-generational audience.


Location:   Black Hills Community Playhouse
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   (605) 394-1787
Website:   https://www.bhct.org/

All Dates:
Apr 1, 2022 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 2, 2022 Perfomance at 2pm - 4pm and 7pm to 9pm

Black Hills Community Playhouse
