Schulte Subaru Ski & Snowboard Race benefiting SFAHS
Jan 30, 2022 1:00 pm
Celebrate winter sports with some friendly competition with our Schulte Subaru Ski & Snowboard Race on Sunday, January 30 benefiting the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society!
Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race!
Racers may register at Guest Services the day of the event. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes.
Registration closes at 12:15 pm, and the race starts at 1 pm with an award ceremony to follow. Racers under the age of 18 will need a parent's or guardian's signature.
Regular skiing and snowboarding still open to the public.
|Location:
|Great Bear Ski Valley
|Map:
|5901 E Rice Street Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|605-367-4309
|Website:
|https://www.greatbearpark.com/events
All Dates:
Jan 30, 2022 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.