Schulte Subaru Ski & Snowboard Race benefiting SFAHS

Jan 30, 2022 1:00 pm

Celebrate winter sports with some friendly competition with our Schulte Subaru Ski & Snowboard Race on Sunday, January 30 benefiting the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society!

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to race!

Racers may register at Guest Services the day of the event. There is a $10 entry fee with the chance to win a trophy and door prizes.

Registration closes at 12:15 pm, and the race starts at 1 pm with an award ceremony to follow. Racers under the age of 18 will need a parent's or guardian's signature.

Regular skiing and snowboarding still open to the public.