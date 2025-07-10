Science + Art Camp (Grades K-5) - Pierre

Jul 10, 2025 - Jul 31, 2025

Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people.



8:00am-12:00pm

Session One: every Thursday June 5-26

Session Two: every Thursday July 10-31

We are excited to offer flexible camp days for the 2025 season! If you have visiting grandchildren or friends, need to watch your expenses, or if you’re worried about a vacation taking away from your child’s ability to participate in camp, you can pick your days!



Each camp runs once per week for four weeks in June before repeating in July and you can register day-by-day! Each camp day is $25 for members and $31.25 for nonmembers. Space is limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis, so register quickly!



​SDDC Members can enter in the discount code "MEMBER" to receive a 20% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.



Employees and members of SDDC partner organizations can enter their specific organization as a discount code (AVERA, YMCA, BGC, GOLD) to receive a 10% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.



Campers who receive economic assistance can enter the specific discount code (TANF, WIC, SNAP, DSS) to receive a 50% discount off of their total registration. Enter your code at the bottom of the Contact Information page.