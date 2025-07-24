Science and Art Pop-Up Camp - Pierre

Jul 24, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers will have multiple activities as they get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people. All ages welcome!

 

Fee: $Free with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://www.sd-discovery.org/index.php

All Dates:
