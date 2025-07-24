Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers will have multiple activities as they get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people. All ages welcome!

Science and Art Pop-Up Camp - Pierre

Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers will have multiple activities as they get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people. All ages welcome! Fee: $Free with admission