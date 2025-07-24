Science and Art Pop-Up Camp - Pierre
Jul 24, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers will have multiple activities as they get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people. All ages welcome!
Fee: $Free with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://www.sd-discovery.org/index.php
