Science and Art Pop Up Camp - Pierre
Jul 31, 2025 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Movies, photography, painting, do you know the science of color, chemicals, and special effects? Campers get their hands dirty as they walk the line where art and science meet. In the process they find out how artists impact the way scientists communicate with everyday people.
Fee: $Free with admission
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|6052248295
|info@sd-discovery.org
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=156227
