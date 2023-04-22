Scrap - Lemmon

Apr 22, 2023 - Apr 23, 2023

Grand River Arts Council is hosting a red carpet showing of the documentary "Scrap" featuring John Lopez at the Palace Theater in Lemmon SD on April 22, 2023. The documentary features several different artists and how they use scrap metal in creative ways. Director Stacey Tenenbaum will be attending the showing, as well as a matinee on April 23 at 2:00pm followed by a reception at the Kokomo Inn Gallery with artist/director talk.