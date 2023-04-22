Share |

Scrap - Lemmon

Apr 22, 2023 - Apr 23, 2023

Grand River Arts Council is hosting a red carpet showing of the documentary "Scrap" featuring John Lopez at the Palace Theater in Lemmon SD on April 22, 2023. The documentary features several different artists and how they use scrap metal in creative ways. Director Stacey Tenenbaum will be attending the showing, as well as a matinee on April 23 at 2:00pm followed by a reception at the Kokomo Inn Gallery with artist/director talk.


Location:   Palace Theater
Map:   209 Main Ave, Lemmon, SD 57638
Phone:   701-928-1195
Email:   larson@sdplains.com

All Dates:
Apr 22, 2023 - Apr 23, 2023

This documentary features several different artists and how they use scrap metal in creative ways.

Palace Theater
Palace Theater 57638 209 Main Ave, Lemmon, SD 57638

Search All Events By Day

April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable