Scripture Study: Encountering the God of Faith, Hope, and Love in the Bible - Online, Yankton
Feb 13, 2026
An online, weekly Scripture Study focusing on Encountering the God of Faith, Hope, and Love in the Bible, will start on February 18 and run through April 1. Participants may choose between a Wednesday morning group from 9:30-11:00 or a Wednesday evening group from 7:00-8:30. The study is available via Zoom with an option for simultaneous in-person group discussion at the Benedictine Peace Center for Yankton area participants. Facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, the seven-session program will include study, sharing of insights, and praying together. Registration deadline is February 13; cost is $70. For more information on registration and ordering materials for this weekly study, visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/
Fee: $70
|Location:
|online via Zoom
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|6056686292
|Email:
|benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/scripture-study/
All Dates:
Feb 13, 2026 registration deadline
An online, weekly scripture study led by the sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton.
