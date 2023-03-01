Share |

Scripture Study - Yankton

Mar 1, 2023 - Mar 29, 2023

The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton is offering an online Evening Scripture Study during Lent. The Acts of the Apostles Part II will meet on Wednesday evenings from 7:00-8:30 p.m. beginning March 1. Facilitated by Sister Mary Jo Polak, the five-week session will include a video, sharing of insights, and an introduction of lectio divina and visio divina as ways of praying with the Scriptures. Registration is $50 and due February 24. For more information and to register visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/retreat-center/scripture-study/, email benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org, or call 605-668-6292.

 

Fee: $50


Location:   Online Evening Scripture Study
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   benedictinepcr@yanktonbenedictines.org
Website:   https://yanktonbenedictines.org/retreat-center/scripture-study/

