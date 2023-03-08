Scripture Study - Yankton
Mar 8, 2023 9:30 am - 11:00 am
The Benedictine Peace Center in Yankton is offering an online Morning Scripture Study during Lent. The Gospel of Mark Part II will meet on Wednesday mornings from 9:30-11:00 a.m. CST beginning March 8. Facilitated by Sister Doris Oberembt, the four-week session will include study and reflection questions, discussion, videos, and group prayer. Registration is $40 and due March 3. For more information and to register visit https://yanktonbenedictines.org/retreat-center/scripture-study/, email benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org, or call 605-668-6292.
Fee: $40-50
|Location:
|Online
|Map:
|1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-6292
|Email:
|benedictinepcr@yanktonbenedictines.org
|Website:
|https://yanktonbenedictines.org/retreat-center/scripture-study/
All Dates:
Mar 8, 2023 9:30 am - 11:00 am Every Wednesday morning from March 8-March 29
