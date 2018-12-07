Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater - Deadwood
Dec 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Deadwood 1876 Dinner Theater presents "Scrooge of Deadwood". An evening of fun and food for Christmas and Scrooge lovers everywhere. Delicious buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing, with dinner music by Mr. Marvin Barry. Doors open at 5:30 with play to follow at 6:30.
Come early to play in the lobby, or get a cocktail, or for convenience, reserve your room at the Deadwood Comfort Inn. (please call hotel directly)
Fee: $50
|Location:
|Deadwood Comfort Inn
|Map:
|225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://225 Cliff Street
All Dates:
Dec 7, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Advanced reservations needed
Dec 8, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Advanced reservations needed
Dec 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Advanced reservations needed
Dec 15, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Advanced reservations needed
Scrooge of Deadwood - Dinner Theater Can the spirit of the season touch the heart of the most vile and despicable man in 1876 Deadwood, Al Swearengen?. Join us for the comedy and tragedy to find out..
