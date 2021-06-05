SD Artisan Fair - Sioux Falls
Jun 5, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Join us at the 2021 SD Artisan Fair for handmade only artisan shopping, children's games, and more. FREE Admission
|Location:
|Best Western Ramkota Exhibit Hall
|Map:
|3200 W Maple St, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|763-439-4473
|Email:
|midwesthandmade@yahoo.com
All Dates:
Jun 5, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jun 6, 2021 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Handmade Only Artisan Shopping
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.