SDSHS 2023 History Conference: Great Faces, Great Places-History Makers in South Dakota - Pierre
Apr 21, 2023 - Apr 22, 2023
The 2023 South Dakota State Historical Society Annual History Conference features a stellar line-up of speakers to enlighten the audience on the topic, “Great Faces, Great Places-History Makers in South Dakota.”
|Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
|920 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|(605) 773-3458
|https://history.sd.gov/
