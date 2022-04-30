SDSO Centennial Finale
Apr 30, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Featuring Richard Strauss' epic tone poem 'Thus Spake Zarathustra," the opening bars of which are immortalized in Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. An Atlas of Deep Time is a World Premiere written especially for the occasion by Pulitzer and Grammy-award winning composer John Luther Adams. The concert culminates with a 100th birthday celebration for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra!
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
Apr 30, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.