SDSO Centennial Finale

Apr 30, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Featuring Richard Strauss' epic tone poem 'Thus Spake Zarathustra," the opening bars of which are immortalized in Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. An Atlas of Deep Time is a World Premiere written especially for the occasion by Pulitzer and Grammy-award winning composer John Luther Adams. The concert culminates with a 100th birthday celebration for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra!

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location: Washington Pavilion
301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
http://www.sdsymphony.org

Apr 30, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

