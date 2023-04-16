Share |

SDSO Chamber Music concert - Sioux Falls

Apr 16, 2023 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Enjoy a Sunday Serenade with the Dakota String Quartet and Dakota Wind Quintet in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall. A more intimate way to enjoy classical music.


Location:   Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall
Map:   2120 S. Grange Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phone:   6053676000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

