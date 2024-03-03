SDSO Chamber Music concert - Sioux Falls
Mar 3, 2024
Enjoy a Sunday Serenade with the Dakota String Quartet and Dakota Wind Quintet in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall. A more intimate way to enjoy classical music.
|Location:
|Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall
|Map:
|2120 S. Grange Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|6053676000
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Mar 3, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.