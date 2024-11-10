SDSO Fall Chamber Music Concert - Sioux Falls
Nov 10, 2024 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Enjoy a Sunday Serenade with the Dakota Wind Quintet, showcasing masterpieces of chamber music in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall!
|Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall
|2120 S. Grange Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
