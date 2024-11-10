SDSO Fall Chamber Music Concert - Sioux Falls

Nov 10, 2024 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Enjoy a Sunday Serenade with the Dakota Wind Quintet, showcasing masterpieces of chamber music in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall!

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall
Map:   2120 S. Grange Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

