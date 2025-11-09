SDSO Fall Chamber Music Concert - Sioux Falls
Nov 9, 2025
Enjoy a Sunday Serenade in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall!
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall
|Map:
|2120 S. Grange Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|605-367-6000, 605-335-7933
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
