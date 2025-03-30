SDSO Spring Chamber Music Concert - Sioux Falls
Mar 30, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Enjoy a Sunday Serenade with the Dakota String Quartet, showcasing masterpieces of chamber music in the Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall!
|Location:
|Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall
|Map:
|2120 S. Grange Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|605-335-7933
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
Mar 30, 2025 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.