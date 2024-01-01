SDSO Winter Chamber Music Concert - Sioux Falls
Feb 1, 2026
Experience the vitality and brilliance of the Dakota String Quartet & Dakota Wind Quintet in an intimate setting, as they create an extraordinary program that will illuminate the mind and heart.
|Augustana University Hamre Recital Hall
|2120 S. Grange Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|605-367-6000
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
