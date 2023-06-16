Share |

SDSU Alumni & Friends Golf Tournament

Jun 16, 2023 11:00 am

Join fellow alumni and friends on June 16, 2023, at Olive Grove Golf Course for our annual SDSU Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament in Groton, SD! You will get the opportunity to meet alumni in your area, win prizes on every hole, win a hole in one prize, and participate in a putting contest. Dinner will be served following the golf tournament. You do not have to play in the golf tournament to join us for dinner.

Format: 4-person scramble
Entry Fee: $50/person & $200/team
 Includes: 18 holes of golf and dinner (Golf carts not included.)
Dinner Only: $15/person

To register please call or text Jarod Fliehs ’00 at 605-397-7228.
To reserve a golf cart, please call Olive Grove Golf Course at 605-397-4653.
Please register by Wednesday, June 14, 2023.


Location:   Olive Grove Golf Course
Map:   700 E 5th Ave, Groton, SD 57445
Phone:   (605) 397-8422
Website:   https://www.statealum.com/s/1108/21/interior.aspx?sid=1108&gid=1&pgid=7062&cid=10169&ecid=10169&crid=0&calpgid=13&calcid=685

