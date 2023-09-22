Share |

SDSU Extension Master Gardener State Update Conference - Spearfish

Sep 22, 2023 - Sep 23, 2023

Elevate your gardening with like-minded plant aficionados. Come to the SDSU Extension Master Gardener State Update Conference at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Conference Center Sept 22-23. Open to all. Join the Photography or Art Contest. Self-guided tour choices of Black Hills gardens, community garden, and thriving vegetable farms. Hosted by Northern Hills Master Gardeners. https://northernhillsmastergardeners.blogspot.com


Location:   Spearfish Holiday Inn Convention Center
Map:   305 N 27th St, Spearfish, SD, SD 57783
Phone:   16057179878
Email:   j_l_wiley@yahoo.com
All Dates:
Sep 22, 2023 - Sep 23, 2023 check in and tours Sept 22, all day conference Sept 23

For a Peak Gardening Experience in the Black Hills, come to the SDSU Extension Master Gardener State Update Conference at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Conference Center Sept 22-23. Open to all.

