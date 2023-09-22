SDSU Extension Master Gardener State Update Conference - Spearfish
Sep 22, 2023 - Sep 23, 2023
Elevate your gardening with like-minded plant aficionados. Come to the SDSU Extension Master Gardener State Update Conference at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Conference Center Sept 22-23. Open to all. Join the Photography or Art Contest. Self-guided tour choices of Black Hills gardens, community garden, and thriving vegetable farms. Hosted by Northern Hills Master Gardeners. https://northernhillsmastergardeners.blogspot.com
|Location:
|Spearfish Holiday Inn Convention Center
|Map:
|305 N 27th St, Spearfish, SD, SD 57783
|Phone:
|16057179878
|Email:
|j_l_wiley@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://3245 Talon Rd
All Dates:
Sep 22, 2023 - Sep 23, 2023 check in and tours Sept 22, all day conference Sept 23
For a Peak Gardening Experience in the Black Hills, come to the SDSU Extension Master Gardener State Update Conference at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Conference Center Sept 22-23. Open to all.
