SDSU Family Weekend - Brookings

Sep 26, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025

Family Weekend at South Dakota State University is a great way to spend quality time with your student! Choose your own adventure and explore the best that SDSU and the Brookings community have to offer.

  • Free admission to Family Weekend, registration encouraged and required for the football game ticket discount code.
    • The Family Weekend ticket allotment has gone fast, and tickets are almost gone.
  • The Family Weekend registration form will go live on July 30, and once registered, you will receive the code to use when buying tickets on the Athletics website beginning at 7 a.m. CST on July 31. Please note that while we have a large block of tickets set aside with this discount code, we do anticipate them selling out quickly.
  • The student will be able to request up to two complimentary tickets, but will be able to purchase additional tickets for $20 each.

Location:   Various Locations
Phone:   605-688-4111
Email:   regen.wiederrich@sdstate.edu

All Dates:
