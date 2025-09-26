SDSU Family Weekend - Brookings
Sep 26, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025
Family Weekend at South Dakota State University is a great way to spend quality time with your student! Choose your own adventure and explore the best that SDSU and the Brookings community have to offer.
- Free admission to Family Weekend, registration encouraged and required for the football game ticket discount code.
- The Family Weekend ticket allotment has gone fast, and tickets are almost gone.
- The Family Weekend registration form will go live on July 30, and once registered, you will receive the code to use when buying tickets on the Athletics website beginning at 7 a.m. CST on July 31. Please note that while we have a large block of tickets set aside with this discount code, we do anticipate them selling out quickly.
- The student will be able to request up to two complimentary tickets, but will be able to purchase additional tickets for $20 each.
|Location:
|Various Locations
|Phone:
|605-688-4111
|Email:
|regen.wiederrich@sdstate.edu
All Dates:
Sep 26, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025
