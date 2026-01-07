SDSU Stampede Rodeo - Brookings

Apr 10, 2026 7:30 pm - 11:30 pm

Brookings knows how to cheer, and the SDSU Stampede Rodeo is back to light up the Dacotah Bank Center with hometown energy and big-arena thrills. If you’re looking for a local favorite night out, this is the one everyone talks about.



Expect fast turns, fearless rides, and the unmistakable pageantry of college rodeo—where grit, timing, and teamwork decide every second. The SDSU Stampede Rodeo Brookings brings that campus pride to the dirt with a show that feels close, loud, and real.



The SDSU Stampede Rodeo Dacotah Bank Center experience is all about great sightlines, easy entry, and a lively crowd that makes every whistle and buzzer hit harder.



Mark April 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM and grab your seats early—come be part of the roar.