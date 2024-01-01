SDSU Stampede Rodeo - Brookings

Apr 11, 2026 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Brookings knows how to cheer, and the SDSU Stampede Rodeo is back at the Dacotah Bank Center for a night that feels like a hometown tradition. Settle in with friends, grab your favorite snacks, and get ready for arena energy that locals look forward to all year.



Expect tight turns, quick hands, and fearless rides as SDSU’s rodeo athletes bring real collegiate grit and polished horsemanship to every run. The pace stays lively, with each event building the crowd’s roar.



The Dacotah Bank Center keeps you close to the action, with easy access, clear sightlines, and a comfortable setup right in town—perfect for a midweek outing.



Don’t miss SDSU Stampede Rodeo Brookings—lock in your seats now for SDSU Stampede Rodeo Dacotah Bank Center and be part of the noise.