SDSU Women's Basketball vs University of Montana - Rapid City

Nov 15, 2025

Basketball.


Location:   Summit Arena at The Monument
Map:   44 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

All Dates:
Nov 15, 2025

Basketball.
Summit Arena at The Monument
Summit Arena at The Monument 57701 44 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable