SDYHA Annual Live and Silent Auction
Feb 12, 2022 5:30 pm
The SDYHA Annual Live and Silent Auction is coming up and we have a great line up of items as always. Some of our top items this year include:
-Mathews Bow
-South African Safari
-Two Rivers Ranch Trophy Deer Hunt
-Guided Missouri River fishing trip
-Guided Montant Elk Hunt
Over 38 live autction items!
Saturday, Feb 12 at The Monument Cowboy Bar. Doors at 5:30. Auctions starts at 7:00.
Great cause. Great items. Don't miss it!
|Location:
|The Monument Cowboy Bar
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-939-1812
|Email:
|christianh@bigmentors.com
|Website:
|https://sdyouthhunt.com/event/northern-hills-pheasant-hunt/
