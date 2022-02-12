Share |

SDYHA Annual Live and Silent Auction

Feb 12, 2022 5:30 pm

The SDYHA Annual Live and Silent Auction is coming up and we have a great line up of items as always. Some of our top items this year include:
-Mathews Bow
-South African Safari
-Two Rivers Ranch Trophy Deer Hunt
-Guided Missouri River fishing trip
-Guided Montant Elk Hunt
Over 38 live autction items!
Saturday, Feb 12 at The Monument Cowboy Bar. Doors at 5:30. Auctions starts at 7:00.
Great cause. Great items. Don't miss it!

Location:   The Monument Cowboy Bar
Map:   444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-939-1812
Email:   christianh@bigmentors.com
Website:   https://sdyouthhunt.com/event/northern-hills-pheasant-hunt/

All Dates:
The Monument Cowboy Bar
