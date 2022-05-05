See How They Run by Phillip King
May 5, 2022 - May 7, 2022
See How They Run is set in the idyllic village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England during the 1940s. It's World War II,and the village inhabitants are preparing themselves for the imminent threat of Nazi invasion. Meanwhile, resident spinster, Miss Skillon, becomes convinced that her beloved vicar's actress wife is having an affair and attempts to expose her. Add an escaped German prisoner of war, a handsome actor, the visiting Bishop of Lax, a rotund locum priest and some meddling neighbors and hilarious confusion and mayhem result.
All sales are final.
Late seating will be at the discretion of management.
Socially distanced seating is available upon request. There are no refunds for unused tickets.
|Location:
|Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. Main St Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|(605) 584-2067
|Website:
|https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
All Dates:
May 5, 2022 - May 7, 2022 Performance begins at 7:00pm
May 8, 2022 2:00 pm Sunday performance begins at 2:00pm
May 9, 2022 7:00 pm
