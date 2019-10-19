Selby Harvest Craft Show
Oct 19, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Enjoy crafts, homemade pies, homemade soup and more at the Selby Harvest Craft Show, held on Main Street in the Opera House and Nutrition Site. Fundraiser for summer recreation program.
|Location:
|Main Street
|Map:
|Selby, SD
|Phone:
|605-649-1100
All Dates:
Oct 19, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Enjoy crafts, homemade pies, homemade soup and more.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.