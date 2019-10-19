Share |

Selby Harvest Craft Show

Oct 19, 2019 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Enjoy crafts, homemade pies, homemade soup and more at the Selby Harvest Craft Show, held on Main Street in the Opera House and Nutrition Site. Fundraiser for summer recreation program.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Selby, SD
Phone:   605-649-1100

