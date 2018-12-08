Selfies with Santa & Cookies with Mrs. Claus
Dec 8, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Santa & Mrs. Claus are coming to Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls!
Saturday, December 8th from 11am-3pm
Free Selfies with Santa for your kids, grandkids or pets.
Decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus.
Enjoy free hot chocolate, music and games.
|Location:
|Billion Chevrolet
|Map:
|4200 W. 12th. St., Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Website:
|http://www.billionauto.com/selfieswithsanta
All Dates:
