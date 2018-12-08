Share |

Selfies with Santa & Cookies with Mrs. Claus

Dec 8, 2018 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Santa & Mrs. Claus are coming to Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls!
Saturday, December 8th from 11am-3pm
Free Selfies with Santa for your kids, grandkids or pets.
Decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus.
Enjoy free hot chocolate, music and games.


Location:   Billion Chevrolet
Map:   4200 W. 12th. St., Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Website:   http://www.billionauto.com/selfieswithsanta

All Dates:
Billion Chevrolet
