Senior Slope-Side Day - Lead

Feb 27, 2020

Free Slope-Side poker run, and lunch with slideshow of Terry Peak history for senior citizens ages 70 and over.


Location:   Terry Peak Ski Area
Map:   21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD
Phone:   605-584-2165
Email:   linda@terrypeak.com
Website:   http://www.terrypeak.com

All Dates:
Fun in the snow for senior citizens ages 70 and older.

