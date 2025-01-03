Serial Killers: with Dr Scott Bonn - Sioux Falls

Jan 3, 2025

Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers.


Location:   Orpheum Theater Center
Map:   315 N. Phillips Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000

All Dates:
Jan 3, 2025

Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers.
Orpheum Theater Center
Orpheum Theater Center 57104 315 N. Phillips Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

January (2025)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable