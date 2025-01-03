Serial Killers: with Dr Scott Bonn - Sioux Falls
Jan 3, 2025
Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist and serial killer expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers.
Location:
Orpheum Theater Center
Map:
315 N. Phillips Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:
(605) 367-6000
All Dates:
Jan 3, 2025
