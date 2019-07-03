Share |

Sesquicentennial-Flandreau

Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 6, 2019

School tours, dances, all-school reunion, live music, kids’ activities with a huge inflatable park, fireworks on July 4th and parade on July 5th at 10:00 am.


Location:   Flandreau
Phone:   605-864-1477

All Dates:
Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 6, 2019

School tours, dances, all-school reunion, live music, kids’ activities with a huge inflatable park, fireworks on July 4th and parade on July 5th at 10:00 am.
Flandreau
Flandreau

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable