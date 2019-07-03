Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Sesquicentennial-Flandreau
Jul 3, 2019 - Jul 6, 2019
School tours, dances, all-school reunion, live music, kids’ activities with a huge inflatable park, fireworks on July 4th and parade on July 5th at 10:00 am.
|
Location:
|
|Flandreau
|
Phone:
|
|
605-864-1477
