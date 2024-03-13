Share |

Shamrock your Community. Give Blood. - Yankton

Mar 13, 2024 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Every 2 seconds, someone needs a lifesaving blood transfusion. Your local hospital relies entirely on blood donors from the community through LifeServe.
Let's paint the town green with acts of kindness! Roll up your sleeve and be a hero this St. Patrick's Day season.

Location:   Avera Pavilion
Map:   409 Summit St, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   800-287-4903 ext 4852

Embrace the Luck of the Irish: Donate Blood this St. Patrick's Day Season!

