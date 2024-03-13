Shamrock your Community. Give Blood. - Yankton
Mar 13, 2024 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Every 2 seconds, someone needs a lifesaving blood transfusion. Your local hospital relies entirely on blood donors from the community through LifeServe.
Let's paint the town green with acts of kindness! Roll up your sleeve and be a hero this St. Patrick's Day season.
lifeservebloodcenter.org
|Location:
|Avera Pavilion
|Map:
|409 Summit St, Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|800-287-4903 ext 4852
All Dates:
Embrace the Luck of the Irish: Donate Blood this St. Patrick's Day Season!
