She Kills Monsters - Pierre

Sep 13, 2024 - Sep 15, 2024

Comedy by Qui Nguyen
Directed by Lydia Kanz and Tyson Nafus
Synopsis: She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
"She Kills Monsters" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Dates/Times:
• 09/13-15, 2024 (Fri, Sat, Sun*)
• 09/19-21, 2024 (Thur, Fri, Sat)
• Doors Open at 7 p.m., Performance at 7:30 p.m.
• *Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m.
Special Preview Performance: 09/11/24, 7:30 p.m., $5
• Ticket Information:
Advance Adult: $20
Advance Senior Citizen (age 62 and older) or Student (high school and under): $15
At the Door: $25 per person

 

Location:   The Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826
Email:   info@pierreplayers.com
Website:   https://www.pierreplayers.com/shows/shekillsmonsters/

