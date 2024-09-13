She Kills Monsters - Pierre

Sep 13, 2024 - Sep 15, 2024

Tickets On Sale: September 3, 2024

Preview Performance: September 11, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Preview tickets are $5 at the door.

Comedy by Qui Nguyen

Directed by Lydia Kanz and Tyson Nafus

Synopsis: She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

"She Kills Monsters" is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Dates/Times:

• 09/13-15, 2024 (Fri, Sat, Sun*)

• 09/19-21, 2024 (Thur, Fri, Sat)

• Doors Open at 7 p.m., Performance at 7:30 p.m.

• *Sunday Matinee Doors Open at 1:30 p.m., Performance at 2 p.m.

Special Preview Performance: 09/11/24, 7:30 p.m., $5

• Ticket Information:

Advance Adult: $20

Advance Senior Citizen (age 62 and older) or Student (high school and under): $15

At the Door: $25 per person

Fee: $25 at the door