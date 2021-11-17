Sherwin & Pam Linton at Heartland Casino
Nov 17, 2021 7:30 pm
Enjoy Sherwin & Pam Linton with Special Guest Eden Judith "The Little Yodelin' Cowgirl".
November 17th at 7:30pm at the Heartland Casino in Aberdeen. Sherwin Linton is a legendary 60 year Folk, Country, Rockabilly music icon known for telling "The Johnny Cash Story" - America's Number One Tribute to Johnny Cash.
For advanced tickets phone (605) 229-2855.
|Location:
|Heartland Casino
|Map:
|1923 6th Ave., SE, Aberdeen South Dakota 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-2855
|Website:
|http://www.SherwinLinton.com
All Dates:
