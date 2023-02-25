Share |

Shostakovich Symphony No. 7

Feb 25, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Shostakovich wrote his massive Symphony No. 7 during the siege of Leningrad. "Neither savage raids...nor the grim atmosphere of the beleaguered city could hinder the flow. I worked with an inhuman intensity I have never before reached." Dmitri Shostakovich

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   6053676000
Website:   http://301 S. Main Ave

All Dates:
Feb 25, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Shostakovich wrote his massive Symphony No. 7 during the siege of Leningrad. "Neither savage raids...nor the grim atmosphere of the beleaguered city could hinder the flow. I worked with an inhuman intensity I have never before reached." Dmitri Shostakovich   Fee: $sdsymphony.org
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

February (2023)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable