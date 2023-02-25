Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Shostakovich Symphony No. 7
Feb 25, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Shostakovich wrote his massive Symphony No. 7 during the siege of Leningrad. "Neither savage raids...nor the grim atmosphere of the beleaguered city could hinder the flow. I worked with an inhuman intensity I have never before reached." Dmitri Shostakovich
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
