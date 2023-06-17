Show and Shine - Estelline
Jun 17, 2023 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Cars,trucks, and motorcyles welcome. Estelline all school reunion weekend.
|Location:
|Main Street of Estelline
|Map:
|222 North Main St, Estelline, South Dakota 57234
|Phone:
|605-690-8379
|Email:
|foster@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://foster@itctel.com
All Dates:
Jun 17, 2023 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm Open to everyone.
Show and Shine.
