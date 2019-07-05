Side Show(musical) - Custer
Jul 9, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Based on the true story of conjoined twins and famed entertainers Violet and Daisy Hilton, Side Show is a remarkable musical about acceptance, love, and embracing one’s uniqueness.
|Black Hills Playhouse
|24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
|605-255-4141
|http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/
Jul 5, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019
Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019
Theatre performance.
