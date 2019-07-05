Share |

Side Show(musical) - Custer

Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Based on the true story of conjoined twins and famed entertainers Violet and Daisy Hilton, Side Show is a remarkable musical about acceptance, love, and embracing one’s uniqueness.


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/

All Dates:
Jul 5, 2019 - Jul 7, 2019
Jul 9, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Theatre performance.

Black Hills Playhouse
Black Hills Playhouse 24834 24834 S. Playhouse Road, Custer, SD 57730

Search All Events By Day

July (2019)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable