Sidewalk Arts Festival - Sioux Falls
Sep 12, 2020 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Sidewalk Arts Festival (SWAF) is a FREE outdoor event with over 260 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans. Enjoy activities for kids, live entertainment, food vendors and more on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. This event is a fundraiser for the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion and is the region’s largest one-day arts festival.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
All Dates:
Sep 12, 2020 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
