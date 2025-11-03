Silent Film with Pipe Organ: Charlie Chaplin's "The Pawnshop" & "The Kid" at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center - Brookings

Nov 3, 2025 7:30 pm

Inspired by Woodbine Productions, Sandy and Doug Oleson continue their support of Silent Film with Pipe Organ with the 5th performance by visiting organist and silent film historian, Ben Model.

Chaplin’s first full-length feature, “The Kid”, is a silent masterpiece about a little tramp who discovers an orphan and brings him up but is left desolate when the orphanage reclaims him. Chaplin directed, produced and starred in the film.

Paired with “The Pawnshop”, Charlie, the not-so-punctual and dependable pawnbroker’s assistant, starts his day with his usual duties at the pawnshop—a bit of dusting; some polishing up, and above all, a lot of quarrelling with his co-worker. Before long, a customer arrives—what a fabulous opportunity for Charlie to exhibit his subtle technical skills, and to give his critical scientific evaluation with the use of a rusty can-opener. Then, another client comes, eager to see the diamonds; however, could he be a wolf in sheep’s clothing?