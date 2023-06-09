Silent Sky
Jul 2, 2023 2:00 pm
Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson is coming to the Black Hills Playhouse from June 9th to July 2nd!
A soaring, music-rich, female-led science drama about Henrietta Swan Leavitt and the forgotten women's faces of science working at the dawn of modern astronomy to classify the stars. This luminously beautiful play explores a woman's place as defined by men in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries. With music and math bursting forth onstage, Henrietta and her female peers change the way we understand both the heavens and Earth.
Rated PG. Run Time is approximately 2 hours + an intermission.
|Location:
|The Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|(605) 255-4141
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/silentsky
All Dates:
Jun 9, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 13, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 14, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 17, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 18, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 21, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 22, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 23, 2023 7:30 pm
Jun 27, 2023 2:00 pm
Jun 28, 2023 2:00 pm
Jul 1, 2023 7:30 pm
Jul 2, 2023 2:00 pm
