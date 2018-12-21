Silent Star Night Holiday Concert - Sioux Falls

Dec 21, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

BRULÉ is bringing their powerful "Silent Star Night" Holiday concert to the Historic Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls, SD for 2 shows.



Brulé has sold over one million CD’s worldwide and is best known for thrilling audiences with blend of cultural rock and theatrical instrumentation. Their national performances carry the same contagious excitement as Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Celtic Thunder, and Riverdance—but with the emotional impact of the American Indian culture.



Silent Star Night also recounts Brulé’s amazing 25 year journey and behind-the-scenes stories that are sure to touch the heart and bring out the spirit of the holiday season.



Brulés performances have been highlighted regularly on national PBS affiliates and in over 25 million homes nationwide via various cable affiliates.



https://i.postimg.cc/Mpf45TRC/Brule-Holiday-2018-photo-only-square.jpg

Fee: $30-$34