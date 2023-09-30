Silver City Fall Firefighter Booya Fundraiser - Silver City

Sep 30, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

. Booya is a delicious thick Belgian soup/stew that our Firefighters will start preparing on Friday. This is a fundraiser for the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department, we are one of the last self-supported (no mil-levy tax) VFD’s in Pennington County. Our Fire Department covers a 40 square mile area with 150+ structures and many popular tourist destinations. Your help in promoting our event will be greatly appreciated and will help us to continue to offer valuable First Responder and Fire protection services to our Fire District and the surrounding districts as well. We will also be having the drawing for the Dahl Chainsaw carved Bear that we are selling raffle tickets for.