Silver City Fall Firefighter Booya Fundraiser - Silver City
Sep 30, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
. Booya is a delicious thick Belgian soup/stew that our Firefighters will start preparing on Friday. This is a fundraiser for the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department, we are one of the last self-supported (no mil-levy tax) VFD’s in Pennington County. Our Fire Department covers a 40 square mile area with 150+ structures and many popular tourist destinations. Your help in promoting our event will be greatly appreciated and will help us to continue to offer valuable First Responder and Fire protection services to our Fire District and the surrounding districts as well. We will also be having the drawing for the Dahl Chainsaw carved Bear that we are selling raffle tickets for.
|Location:
|Silver City Historical Schoolhouse
|Map:
|9102 Silver City Road, Silver City, SD 57702
|Email:
|silvercityvfd@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://silvercityvfd.com
All Dates:
Sep 30, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
our Fall Firefighters Booya to be held September 30th, 2023 Noon – 4:00 PM. Held at the Historic School House in Silver City, Highway 385 1 mile north of Highway 44 turn on Silver City road 5 miles to Silver City.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.