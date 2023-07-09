Silver City Pie and Ice Cream Social - Silver City

Jul 9, 2023 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

The day begins with the Black Hills Volksmarch starting at the Silver City Historical Schoolhouse. Followed by Sloppy Joes, sides, pie and ice cream for desert! There will be a Silent Auction with products donated from area businesses, Raffle tickets for a chainsaw carving will begin being sold and the winner announced at the Silver City Booya fundraiser in September. There will also be live music and activities for the kids!



This is the primary fundraiser for the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department, which is one of the last self-supported (no mil-levy tax) VFD’s in Pennington County. Our Fire Department covers a 40 square mile area with 150+ structures and many popular tourist destinations. Your help in promoting our event will be greatly appreciated and will help us to continue to offer valuable First Responder and Fire protection services to our Fire District.



Silver City is 5-miles off HWY 385 on Silver City Road, just past Jenny Gulch Recreation Area.